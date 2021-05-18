Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore

New Delhi

18 May 2021 16:23 IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says over Singapore coronavirus strain is ‘very dangerous' for kids

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be “very dangerous” for children.

This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

“The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

