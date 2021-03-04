Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal administered COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital

New Delhi

04 March 2021 11:57 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in New Delhi on March 4.

The Covishield vaccine was first administered to Mr. Kejriwal's parents, Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, and then to the Chief Minister.

"My parents and I got vaccinated today. All of us are feeling fine. There should not be any doubt about the vaccine anymore and I would request more and more people to get vaccinated," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said.

The Delhi government will open more vaccination centres for the public if the need arises, he added.

During the second-phase of the inoculation drive that started on March 1, people aged 60 years and above and those in the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities are being administered the vaccine at 192 hospitals across Delhi.