Delhi CM appeals to people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to be a part of a traditional Puja organised by the Delhi government to be telecast via various media starting 7 p.m.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to citizens appealing to them to partake in the festivities from their homes.

Citing the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, Mr. Kejriwal asked people to be a part of a traditional Puja organised by the Delhi government to be telecast via various media starting 7 p.m.

“The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi played a significant role in the Freedom movement, led by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak at a time when the people were not allowed to gather for such occasions by the British Raj,” Mr. Kejriwal told a digital press briefing.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order on August 30, had announced that all social, political, religious, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival related gatherings were prohibited in the city given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DDMA stated that it had been decided that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to observe the festival at home.

The order directed all district officials to ensure that no pandal or tent was erected or any congregation was allowed in relation to the festival in their jurisdiction and that any violation of COVID-19 norms be dealt with.

Officials were also directed to convene meetings with religious and community leaders to secure their cooperation.