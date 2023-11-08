Delhi CM announces ₹7,000 Deepavali bonus for MCD employees

November 08, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a Deepavali bonus of ₹7,000 for all Group D, Group C, and Group B non-gazetted employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

In a short online press conference, he also said that all contractual employees of the civic body working for the past three years will be given a bonus of ₹1,200.

The decision comes a day after the Chief Minister announced a ₹7,000 bonus for Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of the Delhi government, adding that about 80,000 people would benefit from it. This bonus would incur an expenditure of ₹58 crore for the government.