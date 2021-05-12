Delhi closes over 100 jab centres due to ‘shortage’

A woman gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a centre in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

New Delhi

12 May 2021 23:12 IST

Deputy CM says supply of Covaxin has stopped

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that more than 100 vaccination centres, where Covaxin is administered, have been closed in the city.

The Delhi government has been raising the issue of shortage of vaccines and urging the Centre to resolve the issue. A total of 1,28,800 doses were administered in the city on Tuesday, down from 1,39,261 doses on Monday.

“More than 100 Covaxin (vaccination) centres have been closed in 17 schools. Covaxin (manufacturer Bharat Biotech) has said it cannot give more than what the Central government says,” Mr. Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the supply of Covaxin to Delhi has stopped, and it was “high time” the Centre recognised the severity of the crisis and plays the role of a “united government”. The Deputy Chief Minister also released a letter by Bharat Biotech to the Delhi government, which read: “We are making dispatches as per the directives of the concerned Govt. officials. We, therefore, sincerely regret that we cannot make any additional supplies as required by you [sic].”

“Although States are willing to pass tenders if the need arises, it is important for the world to see India as one entity instead of a divided nation-state. It is the responsibility of the Centre to ensure availability of vaccine to all States, while States make sure that all citizens are vaccinated within three months after receiving the vaccine from the Centre,” the Minister said.

18-44 group affected

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said no centre in Delhi will be able to administer Covaxin from Thursday to the 18-44 age group due to unavailability of the vaccine.

“Our goal is to inoculate 3,00,000 people a day, and we are steadily moving towards this goal, but shortage of vaccines is a huge hurdle,” Ms. Atishi said.