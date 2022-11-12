Delhi civic polls: AAP’s first list of names out

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia releasing their party’s manifesto ahead of the upcoming MCD polls, in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 134 candidates for the upcoming civic body election on Friday. The party is likely to announce the names of its remaining 116 candidates on Saturday.

“More than 20,000 party workers had applied for tickets to contest the MCD elections,” the party said in a statement. It also said that AAP conducted surveys and took feedback from the people before deciding on the names.

The party also stated that it awarded 90% of its tickets to “old party workers”, such as Vikas Goel – who served as the Leader of the Opposition in the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation – who will be contesting from the Keshav Puram ward. In the 2017 civic polls, Mr. Goel had contested and won from the Wazirpur ward, which has now been reserved for Scheduled Caste women candidates.

Similarly, former councillor of the Abul Fazal Enclave ward, Wajid Khan, has received the party’s nod to contest from the same seat. After the recent delimitation exercise, the Capital witnessed a reduction in the number of municipal wards to 250, from the previous total of 272. The MCD elections will be held on December 4 and the results will be announced December 7.