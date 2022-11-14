Delhi civic elections: can the city’s three trash towers be flattened?

:

Over the past three weeks, Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi has become the springboard for AAP’s campaign against the BJP in the run-up to the civic polls, scheduled on December 4.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal kicked off his party’s campaign from this site when, during his visit to the site on October 27, he called it a “mountain of their [BJP’s] evil deeds”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too visited the landfill on November 9 and attacked the BJP, which has been in power in Delhi’s three civic bodies (now unified) for 15 years, for turning the national capital into “a garbage dump”.

On November 11, when the AAP chief launched his party’s manifesto for the municipal elections, clearing the city’s landfills featured right at the top of his ‘10 guarantees’.

However, for all the hype over the landfill in Ghazipur (and two other sites in the city — Bhalswa and Okhla), in a city that produces nearly 37% more waste than it can process, mounds of garbage are unlikely to disappear anytime soon, say serving and former civic officials.

Hard facts

According to K.S. Mehra, who served as a Commissioner in the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) before its trifurcation in 2012, the three landfills cannot be cleared immediately because they absorb nearly 3,000 tonnes of fresh waste every day.

“The quantum of solid waste generated in the city is increasing every day. For instance, in 2008, Delhi generated close to 8,000 tonnes per day [TPD] of waste. Today, this figure is close to 11,000 TPD. This is a hard fact and cannot be wished away,” said Mr. Mehra.

The MCD, whose current waste processing capacity stands at 8,213 TPD, aims to augment within the next three years its waste processing capacity to 11,613 — almost the same amount of waste that the city produces today.

“With segregation of waste at source becoming a way of life sooner rather than later, it is felt that the total solid waste generated by the city wouldn’t be more than the current quantity,” said a civic official. The MCD aims to flatten the Ghazipur landfill by March 2024 and the other landfills by December 2023.

However, an official, who did not wish to be named, raised questions about the MCD’s capability to do away with the landfills: “Given the deficit in processing daily fresh waste, it is unclear how the MCD will flatten these in future. The landfills will grow further because the segregation of waste is yet to happen in totality.”

The MCD did not offer a comment about these observations. It said 2,100 TPD of waste is currently directed towards the Bhalswa landfill, while the landfills in Okhla and Ghazipur are fed nearly 200 TPD and 700 TPD of waste, respectively. “The remaining waste is processed through four waste-to-energy plants, local composting units and local material recovery facilities,” said MCD’s director for press and information, Amit Kumar.