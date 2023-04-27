Delhi civic body considering setting up shelters for stray dogs

April 27, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is mulling setting up shelters for stray dogs, senior officials of the civic body said on Wednesday.

Noting that the MCD sterilised 56,045 dogs (till February 23) in 2022-23, the officials said the idea was being floated in the backdrop of increasing cases of dog bites in the city. The civic body aims to sterilise 80,000 dogs this financial year, they added.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries after stray dogs attacked him in Vasant Kunj’s Rangpuri Pahari Basti.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, two brothers – aged 7 and 5 – from the same south-west Delhi slum cluster died after being attacked by stray dogs.

“We were asked to explore this option during a meeting with the Mayor. We are still figuring out how to implement this. There are animal lovers who are opposing the idea, since they are against the idea of relocating a dog from its area to a shelter,” said a senior MCD official.

In 2021-22, the civic body had sterilised 83,461 dogs, and the last survey of stray dogs was conducted in 2016 by the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation. “The survey showed that there were 1.6 lakh stray dogs, and we will have to take this into account if we are to make shelters for stray dogs. Legal aspects will also have to be taken into account,” the official added.

Animal Welfare Board

Meanwhile, Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced the constitution of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board to prevent cruelty to animals.

The board comprises 27 members — including MLAs, individuals involved in animal welfare work in the city and representatives from Gaushalas and Animal Welfare Board of India, among others — under 19 categories and will work towards preventing animal cruelty.

“Orders have also been issued to speed up the construction work of Delhi’s first veterinary college. This Veterinary College will be built on 56 acres in Satbari, Delhi,” said Mr. Rai.

ADVERTISEMENT