ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi civic agencies ink MoU with Survey of India to monitor encroachments through drone surveys

Published - August 31, 2024 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday signed a tripartite MoU with the Survey of India to carry out drone surveys to determine the status of encroachments on land owned by government agencies in the Capital, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU aims to generate geospatial data by survey and mapping activities, which will act as the base for integration of data by the DDA, MCD, and other departments of the Delhi government to maximise resource utilisation and ensure comprehensive coverage of all areas under their respective jurisdictions.

The action was taken after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena chaired several review meetings with various government agencies and flagged the lack of knowledge on real ground status, said officials.

Mr. Saxena directed that all senior officers have access to precise imagery supplied by drone surveys in their office. He underlined that this will help enable officers visualise every drain, road, encroachment and even garbage dumps on the ground, and accordingly implement and monitor remedial measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Drone surveys will also help exact the boundary demarcation of structures, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US