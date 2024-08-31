GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi civic agencies ink MoU with Survey of India to monitor encroachments through drone surveys

Published - August 31, 2024 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday signed a tripartite MoU with the Survey of India to carry out drone surveys to determine the status of encroachments on land owned by government agencies in the Capital, officials said.

The MoU aims to generate geospatial data by survey and mapping activities, which will act as the base for integration of data by the DDA, MCD, and other departments of the Delhi government to maximise resource utilisation and ensure comprehensive coverage of all areas under their respective jurisdictions.

The action was taken after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena chaired several review meetings with various government agencies and flagged the lack of knowledge on real ground status, said officials.

Mr. Saxena directed that all senior officers have access to precise imagery supplied by drone surveys in their office. He underlined that this will help enable officers visualise every drain, road, encroachment and even garbage dumps on the ground, and accordingly implement and monitor remedial measures.

Drone surveys will also help exact the boundary demarcation of structures, he said.

