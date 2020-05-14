Delhi citizens want public transport, malls to open partially, says Arvind Kejriwal

Citizens want public transport and malls to open partially with emphasis on social distancing, in addition to “strict action” against those not wearing masks in public, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

Over five lakh suggestions and responses were received over the last two days from citizens on easing restrictions after the end of the ongoing national lockdown, he said.

“I had asked for citizens’ suggestions on the way forward regarding easing lockdown restrictions after May 17 two days ago; we want to send our response to the Centre by evening today [May 14],” he said.

Also read: Ground Zero |Tablighi Jamaat Markaz — The story of India’s largest COVID-19 cluster

“We have received over five lakh responses across WhatsApp, email and recorded messages...I will be meeting the Lieutenant Governor at a meeting of the State DDMA at 4 pm; we will discuss these proposals and the way forward there before sending Delhi’s response to the Centre,” he said.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, the majority of respondents said schools, colleges, educational institutions should remain shut till summer vacations.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Barber shops, spas and swimming pools should remain shut but the logic behind restrictions on movement after 7 p.m. needed to be questioned, he said, quoting the responses.

“People have also asked for public transport to be allowed to open partially; autos, buses and the Metro should be made available to a limited extent,” he said.

“We have received many suggestions from market associations; they have suggested the odd-even system for opening shops; some even said 1/3rd of shops in malls could be allowed to be open,” he added.