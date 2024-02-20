GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi: CISF seizes medicines worth ₹52 Lakh at IGI Airport, 3 held

On screening their baggage through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images.

February 20, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
ACentral Industrial Security Force (CISF) soldiers keep vigil at T-3 Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. File

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) surveillance and intelligence staff arrested three passengers at the check-in area, in Terminal 3 of IGI Airport on Saturday evening, said CISF.

"On suspicion, passengers later identified as Basid, Mubashir Jamal and Kayfee (all Indians) bound for Kabul via Sharjah by Air Arabia Airlines flight No. G9-466 (STD-1820 hrs) were diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of their baggage." said the CISF release.

On screening their baggage through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images. On physical checking, a huge quantity of different types of medicines with an approximate value of ₹52 lakh were detected, the CISF said. On inquiry, the passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines.

The matter was informed to senior officers of the CISF and customs officials.

Later, the said passengers, along with the detected medicines, were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter.Further information is awaited.

