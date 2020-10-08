Delhi cinema halls to open from October 15

All weekly markets to begin operations immediately

Cinema halls and weekly markets will be allowed to reopen in the Capital according to the latest unlock guidelines issued by the Centre, said an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday.

The order, dated October 6, and released in the name of Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, stated that theatres can open from October 15 with 50% capacity while all weekly markets can open with immediate effect.

The relaxations do not apply to containment zones.

The Delhi government attributed the order to the ‘persistent efforts’ of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Now all weekly markets of Delhi will open. Till now only two markets per zone were allowed. The poor will get a lot of relief from this. Cinema halls of Delhi will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the Central government,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, the DDMA had ordered a status quo regarding relaxation of restrictions in the city.

SOP compliance

The reopening of cinema halls will be subject to “strict compliance” of the SOP for Exhibition of Films on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19, as well as other directions/instructions issued by the Delhi government and the DDMA.

The functioning of weekly markets in the city will also be subject to strict compliance of preventive measures, read the order.