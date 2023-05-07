Delhi churches to spread message to help clean Yamuna

May 07, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Diocese of Delhi has issued a letter to all churches to join hands to aid the efforts towards rejuvenation of the Yamuna river, following an appeal by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

The churches have been asked to announce during the Sunday services that the Lieutenant-Governor’s office has appealed to everyone to follow four steps, including not to throw waste into the Yamuna and to segregate the dry and wet waste at houses.

The message also includes an appeal to recycle and reuse as far as possible and not to throw waste and garbage in open drains and open manholes.

At prayers on Friday, a message to clean the Yamuna was given at many mosques in the city. More than 500 priests were also trained last month to deter people from throwing religious waste into the Yamuna, according to the Raj Niwas.