November 26, 2022 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

In the sprawling, picturesque backdrop of the National Rail Museum at Chanakyapuri, the country’s first and most travelled literature festival for children -- Bookaroo -- is once again set to delight young readers, parents and teachers with scintillating storytelling and poetry sessions, workshops, art and craft activities and book stalls, this weekend.

The Bookaroo-2022 marks the 14th edition in Delhi and the 40 th edition journeying through 17 cities since 2008. Organised by the Bookaroo Trust, it promises to be non-stop fun with books for children between four and 14 years. The festival’s mission is to bring back the wonder of imagination in children and make reading books a fascinating experience for them., says Swati Roy, festival director.

Last year, 7,900 visitors braved the post-pandemic environment and Delhi’s winter to make the event a success. This year, 48 speakers from 12 Indian cities will be joined by international speakers — from France, Portugal, Spain, the UK, Dubai, the US, Germany and Sweden – after a gap of three years. A total of 64 sessions have been crafted to suit the age group of children.

The organisers say that the support from publishers, arts councils, authors, illustrators, embassies, parents, teachers and sponsors is overwhelming and the footfall is expected to be much higher this season.

The story of Bookaroo is the story of spreading the joy of reading for pleasure., says Swati, and hopes all the children who have experienced Bookaroo will carry the concept forward.

The list of speakers includes Anushka Ravishankar, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, Sudha G Tilak, Arunava Sinha, Tilottama Shome, Seema Wahi Mukherjee, Vasundhara Bahuguna, Seema Chari, among many others.

Apart from the story telling, reading and writing sessions, creating or drawing stories, some new elements have been added this year. These include easy DIY science tricks in Hindi and listening to stories of women scientists from India. History Express will help the children learn about ancient art galleries, temples and iconic monuments.

Fun with poetry will help children discover rhythm and find out about limericks and other forms of rhymes and write their own poems while puppets and play will teach children make their own puppets and weave them into special stories.

Read, write, draw, create or just listen to stories – there is something for everyone in Bookaroo, and there is always an undiminished enthusiasm among participants in every edition,” says Swati.

There are children who do not think of Bookaroo as a forced outing and there are those who seriously consider giving back to Bookaroo when they grow up. There are children who are serious about the sessions they attend and the speakers they meet. There is a lot of fun after all the hard work that goes in, she adds.

The festival bookstore, Eureka!, will stock all the participating authors’ and illustrators’ books at the venue. The festival will display carefully curated children’s titles that are on the annual Parag Honour List, an initiative of Tata Trusts.

(Bookaroo is on at the National Rail Museum, Chanakyapuri on November 26 and 27; 11am to 4.30pm.

The entry ticket to the Rail Museum costs Rs 20 for a child and Rs 100 for an adult. The sessions at Bookaroo are free to attend and is on first come-first seated basis. For more details, visit www.bookaroo.in)

.