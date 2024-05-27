GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After 7 newborns die, Delhi Government to direct hospitals to complete fire audit by June 8

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital

Published - May 27, 2024 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Forensic experts arrive to collect samples from the site of the fire at the Baby Care Hospital, in Vivek Vihar, east Delhi on May 27, 2024. A massive fire broke out at the hospital leaving seven newborns dead and five others injured, according to officials.

Forensic experts arrive to collect samples from the site of the fire at the Baby Care Hospital, in Vivek Vihar, east Delhi on May 27, 2024. A massive fire broke out at the hospital leaving seven newborns dead and five others injured, according to officials. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the aftermath of a fire at a neonatal hospital that killed seven newborns, the Delhi Government will issue directions to all private and State-run hospitals to complete a fire audit by June 8 and submit a compliance report, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on May 27.

Mr. Bharadwaj had called for a meeting to discuss the fire incident at the neonatal hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area.

Also Read | Expired licence, no NOC from Fire Department; shocking irregularities at Delhi hospital

"On April 24, we had issued directions to all hospitals for fire preparedness. On May 8, we had asked them to conduct a fire audit. We will ask all private and Delhi government-run hospitals to complete a fire audit by June 8 and submit a compliance report to the Health department," he told reporters.

The Minister also said two nurses and some locals rescued the babies without worrying about their lives.

Bodies of five newborns handed over to families after post-mortem

"We will recommend their names for bravery awards," he added.

The Revenue Department will be asked to expedite the process of compensation to the families of the babies killed and injured in the fire, Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, where Health department officials were present, also discussed the ongoing heatwave conditions.

Fire at Delhi children’s hospital

The private neonatal hospital in Vivek Vihar where the seven newborns died and five were injured in the blaze was operating despite the expiry of its license. It also did not have qualified doctors and no clearance from the Fire department, police said on Sunday.

The charred building of the Baby Care Hospital after a fire broke out here on Sunday, in east Delhi.

The charred building of the Baby Care Hospital after a fire broke out here on Sunday, in east Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police have arrested Dr. Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner, and Dr. Aaksh — who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday.

Reserve beds each for heatstroke victims

Delhi Government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital, Mr. Bharadwaj further said.

Mr. Bharadwaj held a meeting with Health department officials to discuss the east Delhi neonatal hospital fire that killed seven newborns as well as the ongoing heatwave conditions.

“In view of the ongoing heatwave conditions, 26 government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for patients while five beds will be reserved at LNJP Hospital,” Mr. Bharadwaj told reporters.

