Bodies of five newborns handed over to families after post-mortem

The private neonatal hospital in the Vivek Vihar area where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five others was operating despite the expiry of its licence

Published - May 27, 2024 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Relatives gather outside the Baby Care Hospital after a fire broke out that killed seven newborns, in east Delhi on May 26, 2024.

Relatives gather outside the Baby Care Hospital after a fire broke out that killed seven newborns, in east Delhi on May 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bodies of five of the seven newborns killed in an east Delhi neonatal hospital fire have been handed over to their families after post-mortem, police said on May 27.

The bodies of the other two newborns will be handed over after autopsy on Monday, an officer said.

The police said one newborn was claimed to have died hours before the fire broke out but that can be verified after the autopsy.

Also Read | Hospital kept us in dark about blaze, say inconsolable parents  

The private neonatal hospital in the Vivek Vihar area where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five others was operating despite the expiry of its licence. It also did not have qualified doctors and no clearance from the Fire department.

The police have arrested Dr. Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner, and Dr. Aaksh — who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday.

Parents blame east Delhi children’s hospital authorities of negligence

Both the arrested accused will be produced in a Karkardoma court in the afternoon. The police may seek their custody for further interrogations, the officer said.

Forensic teams and an inspector from the Electricity department will visit the spot on Monday to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, the police said.

