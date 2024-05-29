ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi: Chief Secy.’s tenure extended by three months 

Published - May 29, 2024 01:02 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended by three months the tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Mr. Kumar has been serving as the Delhi Chief Secretary since April 2022.

He was set to retire in November last year after he turned 60 but he was given a six-month extension by the Centre.

Mr. Kumar and the Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government have been at loggerheads over several issues in the past with the Ministers accusing him of not following their orders.

