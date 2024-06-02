GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

"I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship," the Delhi Chief Minister said

Updated - June 02, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 05:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses his supporters and party workers at the party headquarters before returning to prison, in New Delhi on June 2, 2024.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses his supporters and party workers at the party headquarters before returning to prison, in New Delhi on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 2 surrendered at the Tihar jail in New Delhi after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1.

Also Read: BJP’s Vijay Goel takes ambulance to Kejriwal’s residence to ‘run tests’ after Delhi court reserved its order on bail plea

He was granted the relief for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

Before surrendering, Mr. Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed AAP leaders and workers at the party office.

During his address, Mr. Kejriwal said, "I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship."

"I was given a 21-day [relief] by the Supreme Court. These 21 days were unforgettable. I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned for saving the country. The AAP is not important, it is secondary. The country comes first," he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also asserted that all exit polls predicting a third term for the BJP-led NDA at the Centre were "fake".

Exit polls on June 1 predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the NDA expected to win a big majority in the polls.

"They are not forming government on June 4. These exit polls are mind games to drive you into depression," Mr. Kejriwal told the AAP workers and leaders.

