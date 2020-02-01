Delhi CEO visits Shaheen Bagh, says no obstructions in polling areas

Amid anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh on Friday visited the area to assess the situation and preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections, scheduled on February 8.

Mr. Singh said there is no obstruction in the area and police forces and election machinery are on “extra vigil” and assessing the situation all the time across the national capital. Mr. Singh was accompanied by the district election officer and nodal police officers during his visit. “I visited Shaheen Bagh today to assess the situation and found out that the five polling stations are in residential zones, while the protests are happening on the streets. So, there is no obstruction in areas where poll activities will be conducted, and so voters would face no problems,” he said.

Shaheen Bagh falls in Okhla constituency. The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, on a stretch of the main road on Kalindi Kunj side, have been going on for nearly 50 days in south Delhi. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11.