Delhi CEO encourages students to participate in electoral process

With an aim to raise voter awareness among young electors for the ongoing special summary revision (SSR), Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Saturday organised an online interaction with students from various educational institutions in the city.

“An Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) has been established in schools and colleges to sensitise students about electoral rights and the electoral process of registration and voting through engaging activities and games. These ELCs play a pivotal role in facilitating the enrolment of young voters during the ensuing SSR period,” Mr. Singh said.

He said, “No citizen should stay away from electoral participation.” He emphasised the special voter registration camps to be held at all polling stations across the city on November 27 and 28.

At the interaction, held in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, Mr. Singh requested students to “pledge to raise voter awareness and actively participate in the electoral process”.

He added, “Youth are the most important and dynamic segment of the population and their influence can significantly increase electoral awareness.”

Mr. Singh had earlier directed 11 District Election Officers to ensure enrolment of young electors to address the issue of their under-representation in the electoral roll.

“All applications received are being processed on a war footing and voter identification cards are being delivered to their homes by speed post, free of cost,” he said.

According to Delhi's latest electoral roll, released on November 1, the total count of electors stood at 1,47,95,549, while the count for the previous year’s roll was 1,48,98,069.

3,19, 222 electors were deleted from the draft roll, while 2,16,702 were added to it. Among the deleted electors, 59, 423 were declared dead and 2,51,062 had shifted within and out of the city. Claims and objections regarding the electoral roll can be made till November 30.