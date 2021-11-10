Delhi CEO asks authorities to raise voter awareness

New Delhi

10 November 2021 02:00 IST

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Ranbir Singh on Tuesday asked heads of various Government departments, including Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Police and civic bodies, to establish voter awareness forums (VAF) for creating awareness among voters for the ongoing special summary revision (SSR), 2022.

The count of electors for the latest roll is lower than last year.

Dr. Singh said, “Voter Awareness Forums will operate in all Government departments, non-governmental organisations, institutions, corporations and other organisations. All employees of the concerned offices are eligible to join. The head of each organisation, department and office will appoint one person to serve as the nodal officer.”

According to the latest electoral draft roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date, the count of electors stood at 1,47,95,549, while the count for the previous year’s roll — published on January 1, 2021 — was 1,48,98,069.

Dr. Singh said that the claims and objections regarding the draft would be accepted from November 1 to November 30.

He said that the SSR was aimed at including “newly eligible and left out voters who have completed or will be completing the age of 18” on or before January 1, 2022. The final roll will be published on January 5, 2022.

“Citizens should submit Form-7 to delete the names of deceased or permanently shifted voters. Those who aren't tech-savvy can file applications in person at polling stations, voter centres, or common service centres. Citizens can get more information by calling the Election Helpline at 1950 or visiting the website,” added Dr. Singh.