Delhi-Centre tussle over representing city police

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the usual tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government over who will represent the Delhi police in the north-east Delhi riots cases.

Faisal Farooq bail plea

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait asked a Central government counsel to show that he was appointed by the Lieutenant-Governor to represent the Delhi police in a bail plea related to Rajdhani Public School principal Faisal Farooq.

The court also made it clear that if the counsel failed to show the appointment letter from the L-G, the interim order granting stay on the bail of Mr. Farooq will be lifted. The HC will hear the case again on Thursday.

Mr. Farooq was arrested in connection with a case related to the Delhi riots and have been charged under sections ranging from 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) amongst others.

The police have challenged the trial court’s June 20 order granting bail to Mr. Farooq on the ground that it was prima facie not established that he was present at the spot at the time of incident.

In the order granting bail to Mr. Farooq, the Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav had pointed out that in none of the CCTV footages installed at Rajdhani Public School, the presence of Mr. Farooq is recorded.

“The chargesheet is brefet of material showing the links of the applicant [Mr. Farooq] with PFI [Popular front of India], Pinjra Tod group and Muslim clerics,” the judge had said.