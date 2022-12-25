Delhi celebrates Welcome change as Metro turns 20

December 25, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

It was on December 24, 2002, that the Delhi Metro began its journey with the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee flagging off its first train on the 8.4-km-long corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari stations on the Red line.

Now, 20 years later, the rapid transit system is now spread across nearly 392 kilometres and 286 stations on 12 corridors in Delhi-NCR.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday organised an event at Welcome station with Suzuki Hiroshi, Japan’s Ambassador to India, as the chief guest. The event also celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

The first train flagged off by the late Mr. Vajpayee was decorated for the occasion and took attendees for the event from Kashmere Gate station to Welcome, following which it smoothly returned to regular service.

Addressing the programme in Hindi, Mr. Hiroshi said that the Delhi Metro had transformed the city. “The growth levels of Delhi Metro have surpassed those of the Tokyo Metro in the past 20 years and now DMRC is assisting other countries in building their metro network, such as Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh and Jakarta Metro in Indonesia,” he said.

The ambassador, along with DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, also inaugurated a permanent exhibition showcasing Delhi Metro’s journey over the years.

Starting with a picture of the certificate with which DMRC registered as a company in 1995, the exhibition highlights Delhi Metro’s various landmarks. It also includes a picture of a public notice, that DMRC had to issue a couple of days after starting operations, requesting people to avoid luxurious travel by the Metro as it had seen a footfall much more than its capacity in the initial days.

The partnership of DMRC and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) along with other Japanese organisations that have supported the Delhi Metro so far are also showcased.

Thanking Japan for its financial and technical assistance from the beginning, Mr. Kumar said that the Delhi Metro had adopted various ethos from the country, such as punctuality and maintaining queues while entering the train.

The event also saw cultural performances, including kathak and gidhha by DMRC employees as well as the Japanese martial art of aikido by a group led by sensei Paritos Kar, who has coached Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The expansion of Delhi Metro services is currently in the fourth phase, with another 65 km being added to its network. “Currently, construction is in progress on three approved priority corridors of Phase IV. Two of them are the extension of existing Pink (Majlis Park to Maujpur) and Magenta (R. K. Ashram Marg to Janakpuri West) lines, while a new Silver Line will come up connecting Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity,” the DMRC said in a statement.