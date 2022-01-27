Delhi celebrates Republic Day under tight security

Checkpoints heavily guarded, thorough frisking carried out

Amid tight security at Rajpath due to threats, the 73rd Republic Day celebrations went off without a hitch in the Capital on Wednesday. Security personnel, including teams of Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) jawans and commandos, guarded entry checkpoints set up outside Rajpath. Thorough frisking was carried out at several locations before entering the venue.

More than 20 entry gates were installed across the area, which were connected by bridges constructed as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Plan, even as entry was restricted due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed and several teams of Delhi Police and Central Forces have been stationed here to prevent any mishap. The situation has been smooth so far and there has been no breach in security protocols,” an officer stationed at one of the checkpoints said.

The officer added that Delhi Police personnel were manning areas surrounding Vijay Chowk and India Gate since 2 a.m. “Invitation cards along with identity proofs are being checked and attendants wearing black garments are being directed to remove them as per rules,” the officer said.

Database of suspects

Senior officers said that multiple CCTV cameras at around 30 locations consisting of a database of around 50,000 suspected terrorists were installed in and around Rajpath in view of the “security threat”.

Similarly, network jammers were installed to ensure airspace security.

“A total of 71 Delhi Police DCPs and 65 companies of CAPF were deployed to oversee the security situation,” a senior police officer said.

Attendants said that all health protocols had been maintained, including socially distanced seating arrangements, sanitiser dispenser at every gate and temperature being checked before entry.