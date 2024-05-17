Delhi car showroom firing: Shooter killed in encounter with police

A shooter allegedly involved in firing at a car showroom in west Delhi was killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Shahbad Dairy area in the early hours of Friday, May 17, 2024, officials said.

Ajay alias Goli was a sharpshooter of Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau. He was travelling in a car and opened fire at the police team that intercepted him, an officer said.

A native of Haryana's Rohtak, Ajay was involved in a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and those registered under the Arms Act in the state and Delhi. He was also involved in the murder of a businessman in Murthal in Sonipat on March 10, according to police.

On May 6, Ajay along with Mohit Ridhau, 27, opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. Seven people were hurt as bullets hit glass doors and window panes.

The shooters had left behind a handwritten note bearing the names of three gangsters -- Bhau, Neeraj Faridkot and Naveen Bali.

The owner of the showroom got a call from an international number and the caller demanded ₹5 crore from him as "protection money", police had said.

Ridhau was later arrested from Kolkata.