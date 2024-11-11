ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Cabinet passes proposal for reinstatement of bus marshals

Published - November 11, 2024 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Cabinet on Sunday passed a proposal for reinstating 10,000 bus marshals. The decision will be sent to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for approval, according to sources at the Chief Minister’s Office.

“A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday recommended the immediate reinstatement of bus marshals,” said the source.

On Saturday, Ms. Atishi said the Delhi government has approved the reinstatement of 10,000 civil defence volunteers, to be deployed from Monday to enforce pollution control measures for the next four months as mandated by their reinstatement order issued last month by the L-G-led Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

In his October 24 order, the L-G had asked the government to come up with a “concrete scheme based on due process” for the future engagement of the volunteers after the end of the four-month job period.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it was due to the pressure exerted by the party MPs that the CM was “forced to order the reinstatement”.

The volunteers, who were deployed as bus marshals for the safety of women in public transport buses in the city, were rendered jobless after a circular by Mr. Saxena on October 27 last year, citing an “improper recruitment process”. Since then, they have held several demonstrations.

Over the past year, the issue caused heated exchanges between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi’s principal Opposition party, the BJP. While AAP accused the BJP of “conspiring” with the L-G to get the volunteers dismissed, the BJP claimed that the Delhi government did not “have the intention to reinstate” the volunteers. However, on September 26, both parties came together to support a resolution in the Assembly to restore the former bus marshals’ jobs.

