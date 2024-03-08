Delhi Cabinet extends power subsidy scheme till March 31, 2025

March 08, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the continuation of the power subsidy scheme for the financial year 2024-25, under which the State government provides free electricity to the households which consumed below 200 units, and a 50% subsidy to households which use only 201-400 units a month.

Cabinet Minister Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party government has been fulfilling its election promise for the last nine years, and has granted free electricity to over 22 lakh households. However, she said, there were attempts by the Centre to stop the scheme this year as well, in the form of “threats” of disciplinary action to officers.

“Our opponents tried to ensure that the people of Delhi do not get zero power bills. Officers were threatened, but since Arvind Kejriwal has committed to providing zero bills to consumers, the government will ensure that it is done. The Cabinet has approved the power subsidy scheme till March 31, 2025,” she said in a press briefing following the Cabinet meeting chaired by Mr. Kejriwal.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Many people had doubts regarding the electricity subsidy and if they would get it next year or not. Let me make it clear that there were attempts made to stop it. But your son got the work done.”

He added in his post that such a scheme is available only in the AAP-ruled States of Delhi and Punjab, since the governments there are of “honest and educated people”.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana and media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not oppose free electricity being given to residential households consuming up to 200 units per month.

“We welcome the extension of the power subsidy, but today, we again repeat our long standing demand that all consumers, residential or commercial, should be given the first 200 units free of charge,” they said.

However, they added that it was “atrocious” that on one hand, the Delhi government was claiming to give 200 units free to a section of the society, but on the other hand, most commercial, industrial, and even residential consumers were being forced to buy electricity at the highest rates. They quoted an example of industrial users in the Capital having to pay ₹13 per unit, while their counterparts in Haryana pay a maximum of ₹8.50 per unit.

