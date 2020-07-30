Delhi

Delhi Cabinet decides to slash VAT on diesel; would reduce price by ₹8.36 per litre: Kejriwal

An employee at a fuel station, in New Delhi on June 24, 2020. Diesel was costing more than petrol in Delhi after it was hiked by 48 paise. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent New Delhi: 30 July 2020 13:41 IST
Updated: 30 July 2020 13:51 IST

“The step has been taken in consultation with several stakeholders and is part of the Delhi government’s bid to lend a push to the city’s economy,” said the Chief Minister during a digital briefing

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to slash Value Added Tax (VAT) rates on diesel effectively reducing its price to ₹73.64 down from ₹82 per litre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here Thursday.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, the reduction of VAT from 30% to 16.75% would lead to a reduction in the per litre cost of the fuel by ₹8.36 per litre.

“The step has been taken in consultation with several stakeholders and is part of the Delhi government’s bid to lend a push to the city’s economy,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a digital briefing.

The Delhi government had, on May 4, ordered an increase in VAT on petrol to 30% from 27% and on diesel to 30% from 16.75%. The order had come into effect the following day and was in response to dipping state revenue on account of the national lockdown to contain the COVID pandemic.

