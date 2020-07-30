Delhi

Delhi Cabinet decides to slash VAT on diesel; would reduce price by ₹8.36 per litre: Kejriwal

An employee at a fuel station, in New Delhi on June 24, 2020. Diesel was costing more than petrol in Delhi after it was hiked by 48 paise.

An employee at a fuel station, in New Delhi on June 24, 2020. Diesel was costing more than petrol in Delhi after it was hiked by 48 paise.   | Photo Credit: PTI

“The step has been taken in consultation with several stakeholders and is part of the Delhi government’s bid to lend a push to the city’s economy,” said the Chief Minister during a digital briefing

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to slash Value Added Tax (VAT) rates on diesel effectively reducing its price to ₹73.64 down from ₹82 per litre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here Thursday.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, the reduction of VAT from 30% to 16.75% would lead to a reduction in the per litre cost of the fuel by ₹8.36 per litre.

People at Preet Vihar petrol pump after petrol price in the national capital was hiked by ₹1.67 a litre and diesel by a steep ₹7.10 per litre as Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels amidst the lockdown imposed till May 17 as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on May 05, 2020.

“The step has been taken in consultation with several stakeholders and is part of the Delhi government’s bid to lend a push to the city’s economy,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a digital briefing.

The Delhi government had, on May 4, ordered an increase in VAT on petrol to 30% from 27% and on diesel to 30% from 16.75%. The order had come into effect the following day and was in response to dipping state revenue on account of the national lockdown to contain the COVID pandemic.

