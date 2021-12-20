Delhi Cabinet approves setting up of Delhi Teachers’ University

New Delhi

Delhi Cabinet on December 20 approved setting up of Delhi Teachers’ University, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

The University will offer a four-year integrated teacher education programme after Class 12, in which B.A. and B.Ed., B.Sc. and B.Ed. and B.Com. and B.Ed. courses will be incorporated.

“The Cabinet approved the proposal today and bill in this regard will be brought in the next session of Delhi Assembly,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

While pursuing the course, those enrolled in the university will be attached to Delhi Government schools for training purposes.