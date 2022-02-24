Delhi Cabinet approves e-waste eco park

Govt. also approves film policy to promote Capital as hub for modern film-making

Govt. also approves film policy to promote Capital as hub for modern film-making

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of an e-waste eco park, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He added that it will be country’s first such park which will help to reduce pollution.

“As the usage of technology is rapidly increasing every day, the amount of e-waste generation has also gone up. However, it is not being handled scientifically and safely which results in many life-threatening incidents like fire breakouts which impacts the health of residents and waste handlers. Currently, Delhi releases over 2,00,000 tonnes of e-waste per year and is mainly handled and recycled by informal recyclers. But at this eco-park, recycling, refurbishing and dismantling of waste will be done in a scientific and environmentally safe manner,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Integrated facility

The park will be an integrated facility which will accommodate various handlers such as e-waste refurbishers, dismantlers, recyclers, plastic waste processors and others on the same premises. It will also have different types of processing and recycling units of the materials recovered from e-waste sites, so that materials could be extracted for future production. “This facility will include dismantling, segregation, refurbishing, material-wise storage, testing, plastic recycling and precious metal extraction facilities, especially from Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) through high-end technologies,” an official statement said.

‘Not well thought’

Reacting, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the government’s announcement of setting up the park was not a well thought or planned decision. “If the Delhi government is really serious towards solving e-waste problem, then it should first set up one or two e-waste collection centres in every municipal ward so that people can easily deposit their e-waste,” he said

Film policy

Mr. Sisodia also said that the Cabinet has approved “India’s most progressive” State film policy to promote Delhi as a hub for modern film-making on European Standards.

“The Kejriwal government will set up e-Film Clearance Portal and approvals of over 25 agencies, including police and DDA will be given online within 15 days. The government will also provide a subsidy of up to ₹3 crore for film production in Delhi and will also incentivise hiring of locals in cinema industry,” he said. Under the policy, there will be annual scholarship or stipend to students of Delhi studying at National School of Drama in Delhi, Film and Television Institute of India (Pune), Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (Calcutta), National Institute of Design (Ahmedabad) and any other recognised training institute etc. “Delhi’s local talented youth, including cast, crew, extras, technicians etc. will be covered,” an official statement said.