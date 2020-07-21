Delhi Cabinet approves doorstep delivery of ration; Kejriwal hails ‘revolutionary’ step

New Delhi:

21 July 2020 13:39 IST

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to deliver ration directly to the homes of beneficiaries, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday as he hailed the “revolutionary” step.

The doorstep delivery of ration scheme will begin after the tendering process and other formalities are completed. This will take around 6 to 7 months, he said.

“I am personally very happy with this revolutionary step; back in 2007-08, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and I witnessed the existence of the ration mafia in Delhi; we didn’t think a day would come when we would be able to do something about it,” Kejriwal added.

Just like our doorstep delivery of services, this is going to be a very progressive step in governance, said the Chief Minister.

PTI adds:

The scheme will be known as “Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Ration Yojna”, Kejriwal said.

“Under the scheme, wheat, flour, rice and sugar packed hygienically in bags will be delivered to the doorstep of people. Taking ration from a PDS shop will be optional,” he said in a virtual press briefing.

With the implementation of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, the Centre’s “One Nation One Ration Card” scheme will also come into effect in Delhi, he said.