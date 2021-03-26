Delhi businessman held for slow-poisoning wife, in-laws

NEW DELHI

His wife is in coma, mother-in-law and sister-in-law no more

A south Delhi-based businessman has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and harming other family members by poisoning them slowly, using thallium, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said that the accused has been identified as Varun Arora, who allegedly killed his mother-in-law Anita Sharma and sister-in-law Priyanka. His wife Divya is in coma and his father-in-law Devendra Mohan Sharma and their house help have been diagnosed with thallium poisoning.

The police said that on Monday they were informed that a woman named Anita Sharma, a resident of Inder Puri, had been declared dead at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and the doctors had stated that the death was caused due to poisoning by thallium which was detected in her blood and urine. The role of his son-in-law was suspected in the poisoning.

The police said that during inquiry, it was found that Divya was admitted in the ICU of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and was on ventilator support, undergoing treatment for thallium poisoning.

During further probe, it was revealed that Priyanka had died during treatment at BL Kapoor Hospital on February 15 and doctors had detected symptoms of thallium poisoning in her, like hair loss and burning feet syndrome.

Divya’s father was also found to have symptoms of thallium poisoning while the house help had undergone treatment at RML Hospital for similar symptoms, the police said.

During investigation, it was found that in January-end, Varun had visited them and cooked fish for the family which he neither ate nor let his twin children eat, the police said. He had mixed the toxin in it and fed them.

He was arrested after a murder case was registered.

Subsequently, thallium was recovered from his house in Greater Kailash. It was revealed that he had ordered it online.

‘Humiliation’

During interrogation, he told the police that he wanted to avenge his “humiliation”. His wife got pregnant around the same time as his father had died and he believed his father had come back in the form of the child.

However, Divya developed complications and doctors advised her not to go ahead with the pregnancy, following which she got the child aborted with the help of her family but against the wishes of Varun.

When Varun got to know about it, he planned the revenge, the police said.