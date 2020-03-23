Delhi

Delhi Budget to be tabled today despite lockdown, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a digital press confrerence on coronavirus on March 21.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a digital press confrerence on coronavirus on March 21.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The move is necessary as the Delhi government will not be able to pay for various expenses from April 1, when the new fiscal year begins, says the Chief Minister

The Delhi Budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, would be tabled on Monday despite it being the first day of a lockdown in the national capital to prevent the possible community spread of the coronavirus.

This, he said, was necessary because, otherwise, the Delhi government would not be able to pay for various expenses from April 1, when the new fiscal year begins.

On Saturday, the five-day Budget session was truncated to a single day, given the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic in the city.

“The lockdown in Delhi begins today. My Delhiites, you underwent personal inconvenience to make Odd Even a success to defeat pollution. You accepted the major campaign against Dengue. I have faith that you will cooperate with the provisions of the lockdown to defeat COVID-19 for the sake of your family too,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

“The Budget will be tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly today. It is necessary to do so despite a lockdown in Delhi because the government will not be able to pay for various expenses from April 1 otherwise,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also issued an appeal to citizens to follow the provisions of the lockdown. “The lockdown in Delhi begins from today. I appeal to you all not to step out of your house unless necessary! You will be able to secure yourself and others. Be vigilant, be safe,” he said in a tweet.

Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Baijal had on Sunday announced a pan-city lockdown at a joint “digital press conference” from Raj Niwas.

