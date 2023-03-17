Delhi budget to focus on infrastructure revamp; BJP to move no-confidence motion

March 17, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government will focus on beautifying the city and modernising infrastructure in its 2023-24 fiscal budget. “This budget will have the biggest outlay for capital expenditure towards infrastructure projects in the last eight years of the AAP government,” a party source said. The budget session will begin on Friday and the government will present the budget on March 21 in the Assembly.

However, the upcoming Assembly session will likely witness a political storm with the BJP, which has eight members in the 70-member Assembly, saying it will move a no-confidence motion against the government in light of the corruption allegations against it.

Big-ticket projects

Among the infrastructure projects that the government is likely to propose in the upcoming session are three double-decker flyovers. “Vehicles will run on the lower deck and Delhi Metro trains will run on the upper deck of these flyovers,” an AAP source said.

The budget session will start with an address by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, following which the economic survey and outcome budget will be tabled in the Assembly.

“The government plans to upgrade and beautify 1,400 km of the city’s entire Public Works Department road network over 10 years at the cost of nearly ₹20,000 crore. The AAP government has built 28 flyovers and underpasses to date. Another 30 flyovers, underpasses, and bridges will be constructed in the coming years,” the source added.

Political storm

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said his party will move the no-confidence motion against the AAP government as it is facing serious corruption charges and two of its former Ministers are in jail in graft-related probes.

He charged the Delhi government with perpetrating several scams, including “liquor, hawala, espionage, classroom, Delhi Jal Board, advertisement, electricity subsidy, DTC and hospital scam”.

“In such a situation, this government has no moral or constitutional right to be in office. That’s why we will move a no-confidence motion against the government,” Mr. Bidhuri said.