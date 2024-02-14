GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi budget: Special focus on development of roads in rural pockets

The Delhi government had earlier said that the focus areas of the budget include water, power, health and education.

February 14, 2024 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Atishi in the Delhi Assembly’s Budget session, which will begin on February 15 and end on February 20.

The budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Atishi in the Delhi Assembly's Budget session, which will begin on February 15 and end on February 20.

The AAP government's budget will have special focus on development of roads in rural pockets of the national capital, according to sources in the government.

In its budget, the government is likely to propose a project for redevelopment of around 1,000 km of roads in villages for which a four-fold increase in allocation to the development department is expected, the sources said on Tuesday.

The move, they said, will benefit nearly 360 rural and urbanised villages in Delhi.

Under the project, all roads in villages that are in poor condition and non-motorable are proposed to be resurfaced, the sources said.

It had also said that it will bring a proposal in the budget to start the "Business Blasters" programme for final-year and pre-final-year students in colleges. The scheme is currently being implemented in Delhi government schools.

The Delhi government in its budget for 2023-24 had made allocations worth ₹78,800 crore, focusing on a 'Clean, Beautiful, and Modern Delhi'. An allocation of Rs 21,000 crore was made for Delhi's infrastructure.

