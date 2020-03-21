Delhi budget session curtailed to one day due to COVID-19 outbreak

The upcoming five-day Budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, has been truncated to one day in the wake of a the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Hindu had on Saturday morning, first reported the possibility of the truncation of the Session, scheduled to begin, and now also to conclude, on Monday.

A decision to this effect, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had told The Hindu, rested on the Delhi government.

Economic Survey

According to the List of Business issued by the Delhi Assembly on Saturday evening, the Budget will now be tabled by Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, and passed, by the Delhi Assembly on Monday. Mr. Sisodia is scheduled to table the Economic Survey and the Outcome Budget before the Annual Budget.

Scheduled from March 23 to 28, according to sources privy to developments in this regard, it was gradually decided to shorten the session to a “maximum of two and a minimum of one day(s)” instead of five, as initially scheduled.

In addition to prohibiting social, religious and political gatherings of more than 20 individuals, the Delhi government has also directed employees engaged in “non-essential” services to work from home or go on leave. This number was reduced to five at a press conference on Saturday evening.

“Gatherings of more than 20 people have been prohibited by the Delhi government. The Delhi Assembly has 70 members and needs at least one-third of that number, that is 24 MLAs, for a sitting,” a source had said.

Staff at half strength

“The duration of the session may be brought down to one or two days from five... half of the total staff is currently at work, given the government’s directions to practise social distancing to contain the possible spread of COVID-19,” another source had said.

When asked for comment, the Speaker had said, “The Assembly has made provisions for the five-day session as per schedule. Any change regarding this is the prerogative of the Delhi government.”

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, however, termed the move “wrongful” and against the established legislative norms.

“Is the Parliament not functioning despite the COVID-19 epidemic? First the non-provision of a Question Hour in the five-day session and now just a one-day session? This is just wrongful on multiple levels,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.