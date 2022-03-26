Delhi budget highlights

Delhi deputy chief minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia holding a tab with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he arrives to present the Delhi Assembly Budget for the financial year 2022-23, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Saturday, March 26, 2022 | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

March 26, 2022 11:49 IST

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the budget for the upcoming fiscal year

“The last seven budgets that were prepared under the guidance & leadership of Honourable CM Arvind Kejriwal during this period, not only historical work has been done especially in the fields of education and health but also inspired many other States Govts,” he said in his budget speech.

He said schools, universities, hospitals have been built, and metro and bus infrastructure have been improved.

“In the last seven years, I have presented to this House the zero-tax budget, education budget, health budget, green budget, Deshbhakti budget, on the basis of the priority of the Government, and this year it will be Rozgar Budget,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia, presenting the budget for the UT, said he is presenting his eighth budget. The budget for 2022-23 FY is tabled at ₹75,800 crore.

He said, “Free Wi-Fi has been made available for youth. Doorstep delivery of services have been made available, and people don’t have to stand in queues in government offices anymore. Working people can now do so by filling a form.”

Mr. Sisodia said that in the last seven years, the Delhi government has given importance to Health Education.

Here are the highlights:

1. Employment

He said 1.78 lakh youth have been given government jobs in the last seven years. Terming it as an employment budget, he said 20 lakh new jobs will be created in the next five years. Our aim is to increase it to 45% in Delhi in the next five years.”

A main part of the “employment budget” is jobs for women. Due to the pandemic, women lost the greatest number of jobs, he said. “Every rupee spent by the government from the budget, we’ll do an employment audit to understand how many jobs are created,” he added.

20,000 new jobs to be created in the next five years through EV policy.

Delhi Govt to launch more than 4200 e-autos with 33% reservation for women drivers in the coming year. The govt to issue 5000 e-auto permits every year for the next five years to create 25,000 new jobs.

25,000 new jobs will be created for women under the ‘Smart Urban Farming’ initiative.

The govt to launch an artificial intelligence-based website and mobile app Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 to provide at least 1 lakh jobs every year to the youth of Delhi and especially to women through this portal.

2. Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival to be organized every year in different bazaars. Three focus areas will be shopping, festival and eateries. ₹250 crore allocated for Delhi Shopping Festival and Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival. Plans afoot to develop Gandhi Nagar readymade garment market to “Great Garment Hub”.

3. An outlay of ₹20 crore allocated for Rozgar Bazar, which is expected to benefit 10 lakh specific vendors in Delhi.

4. Every year, international film festival to be held in Delhi. With the introduction of the ‘Delhi Film Policy,’ the AAP Govt aims to promote Delhi as a national and international brand.

5. The program of BusinessBlaster will be implemented with the children of Govt schools in Delhi as well as private schools

6. Major food hubs in Delhi will be identified and redeveloped. Under a new Food Truck Policy, permission will be given for food trucks at fixed places from 8 pm - 2 am.

7. Allocation of ₹50 crore for the implementation of the new startup policy. In our new Start up policy, the Delhi Government will set up an incubation center, organize conferences for marketing mentoring and investment. Further, the Delhi Government will also get them connected with banks and investors for finance.

8. ₹9,769 crore allocated for the health sector. Out of that, ₹1900 crore allocated to remodel 15 existing hospitals and build four new hospitals are being made. ₹50 crore allocated for Delhi Arogya Kosh Scheme.

9. To revive over 600 lakes and water bodies of Delhi, ₹750 crore has been allocated.

10. The budget allocated ₹16,278 crore for the education sector .Happiness, entrepreneurship and deshbhakti curriculums to be started in private schools also.