Delhi Budget approved by MHA, say L-G office sources

March 21, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Government's Budget was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and it has been conveyed to the AAP dispensation, sources in the Lieutenant Governor's office said on March 21, amid a row over the issue between the Centre and the city government.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the Budget file has been resent to the Union Home Ministry for approval.

"The MHA has approved the Budget and conveyed it to the Delhi Government," a source said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi: ‘Please don’t stall Delhi Budget’

Mr. Gahlot had said that the file had been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs physically and through email for approval.

The presentation of the Delhi Government's Budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold with the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and the Central Government trading charges over allocations under various heads.

As the Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought a clarification from the AAP Government as its Budget proposal had high allocations for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.