Delhi 2023-24 Budget live updates | Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Budget

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot is presenting the Budget for FY2023-24

March 22, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

The Delhi government is presenting the 2023-24 budget today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given permission for the same.

The CM had a day earlier accused the BJP-led Central government of “hooliganism” for preventing the Delhi government from tabling its budget as per schedule on Tuesday.

Responding to the allegation, the MHA said it hadn’t received a response to the letter sent to the Delhi Chief Secretary on March 17, asking the government to address some budget-related concerns raised by the Lieutenant-Governor.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Delhiites are “missing” Manish Sisodia on the day of budget presentation, and asserted that the work started by the former minister will be carried on at double the speed.

This time, the budget will be presented by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was given charge of the finance department after resignation of deputy chief minister Sisodia.

Here are the latest updates: