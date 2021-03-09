Delhi Budget 2021-22 | AAP govt allocates ₹50 crore for free COVID-19 vaccine at its hospitals

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said an outlay of ₹50 crore has been made under the ‘Aam Aadmi Nishulk COVID Vaccine Yojana’

The Delhi government on March 9 announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people free-of-cost at its hospitals in future phases of the inoculation drive too and a provision of ₹50 crore has been made in its annual budget for this scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting a ₹69,000-crore budget, said ₹9,934 crore has been allocated to the healthcare sector.

“For people to get ‘freedom from COVID-19’, a person can go to a private hospital and pay ₹250 and get a vaccine shot. But, there are many who everyday have to think, whether they should spend money to get ration for the family or arrange vaccine. And, in the 75th year of Independence, this question should not arise in the minds of citizens. So, we have decided that vaccines at our hospitals will continue to be given for free to people,” he said.

The Minister said an outlay of ₹50 crore has been made under the ‘Aam Aadmi Nishulk COVID Vaccine Yojana’.

“Also, learning from our COVID-19 management, ₹1,293 has been set aside for expansion of healthcare services, including opening new hospitals, renovating old ones and augmenting beds,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia in his speech also said the AAP government is carrying out the vaccination for free at its hospitals, and the current capacity is to give shots to about 45,000 people a day and soon it will be augmented to 60,000 people a day.