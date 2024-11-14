Delhi breathes its worst quality air of the season; smog blanket leads to disruptions at airport

The city residents on Wednesday woke up to a thick blanket of smog and the season’s first ‘severe’ category air. With a drop in the wind speed, the national capital had by the evening topped the pollution charts — IQAir (a Swiss air quality technology company) placed it at the top of the world’s ‘most polluted’ major cities list while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) ranked Delhi as the city with the worst quality air in the country.

The Capital’s air quality index (AQI) is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday and improve slightly to the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The wind speed is expected to pick up over the next few days.

The ‘severe’ category air affects healthy people and “seriously impacts” those with existing diseases, the CPCB stated.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’ and 401 and 450 ‘severe’.

The BJP attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue and demanded that the Delhi government immediately shut schools till Class 5 and advise the children and the elderly to stay indoors.

In 2023, primary schools were shut from November 3 to November 9 after the AQI veered into the ‘severe’ category. The schools were given the option of conducting online classes for students in Classes 6 to 12. However, the government declared an early winter break when the air quality did not improve even after a week.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas, which had earlier announced a prohibition on the use of diesel generators and several dust control measures on the roads, on Wednesday said it will not enforce more stringent pollution control measures.

In a statement, the Central government’s air quality monitoring panel said that after a comprehensive review, it had decided to “keep a close watch on the situation, before invoking the stringent/restrictive measures under Stage III of GRAP [Graded Response Action Plan] and to review the status tomorrow”.

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures to control air pollution.

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India every winter mainly due to meteorological factors such as lower wind speed, drop in temperature, pollution from firecrackers, and stubble burning.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 (a chief pollutant) in Delhi on Tuesday was found to be 17.8%, down from 35.1% on November 1, the highest this harvest season, according to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences data.

As per CPCB data, the level of PM2.5 in the city around 6 p.m. on Wednesday was 291.1 micrograms per cubic metre of air, which was 19.4 times the World Health Organization (WHO)’s permissible limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.

Air traffic hit

Due to the thick layer of smoke, visibility dropped to zero around 8.30 a.m. in several parts of the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Officials at the IGI Airport said the movement of non-CAT III compliant flights was affected due to the low visibility, adding that the necessary measures were put in place.

Sources said the visibility on the runways dropped to 50 metres at 9.30 a.m., which led to six flights being diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow.

An IMD official said that due to the fog, minimum temperatures are likely to drop over the next few days. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 27.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures have remained four degrees above average in the second week of November with the winter setting in late this year.

