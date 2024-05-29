GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi breaches 8,300-MW first time ever as heatwave sends power demand soaring

Power distribution companies had estimated the power demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer

Published - May 29, 2024 04:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A mirage appears on Kartavya Path on a hot in the Capital on May 29, 2024. Delhi records a scorching high temperature of 49.9 degrees Celsius amid a heatwave alert until May 30. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Red Alert’ for six states, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Western U.P., and Madhya Pradesh.

A mirage appears on Kartavya Path on a hot in the Capital on May 29, 2024. Delhi records a scorching high temperature of 49.9 degrees Celsius amid a heatwave alert until May 30. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Red Alert’ for six states, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Western U.P., and Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The extreme summer heat in Delhi pushed its peak power demand to an all-time high of 8,302 MW on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark. Power distribution companies had estimated the power demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer, the discom officials said.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, the peak power demand of the city was 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours.

Heatwave alert: North, central India sizzle under severe heat, nearly 50 degree C in parts of Delhi

The previous peak power demand was recorded earlier this month, when it touched 8,000 MW on May 22.

The city has been braving a prolonged spell of heatwave conditions with the maximum day temperatures in many parts including Najafgarh, Mungeshpur and Narela touching almost 50° Celsius.

