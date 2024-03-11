Delhi borewell death | Police register case against unidentified person

March 11, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who fell into a borewell at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant, in New Delhi, officials said on March 11. “The victim is yet to be identified,” they said.

"An FIR under Section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station. Further investigation will be taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

“The body of the man was pulled out of the 40-foot-deep borewell after a nearly 12-hour-long operation on March 10,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.