ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi borewell death | Police register case against unidentified person

March 11, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

An FIR under Section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station.

PTI

A view of the site where a man fell into a 40-ft-deep borewell, at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant, in New Delhi, on March 10. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who fell into a borewell at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant, in New Delhi, officials said on March 11. “The victim is yet to be identified,” they said.

"An FIR under Section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station. Further investigation will be taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

“The body of the man was pulled out of the 40-foot-deep borewell after a nearly 12-hour-long operation on March 10,” police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US