Delhi borders sealed, security beefed up in city ahead of I-Day

COVID-19 norms to be maintained at Red Fort, say police

All Delhi borders have been sealed and nearly 30,000 police personnel have been deployed ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

Security has been beefed up at strategic locations and a multilayered security cover has been put in place at Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday.

The police said COVID-19 protocol will be maintained, including social distancing and over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed at Red Fort alone.

Anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport. In addition to that, over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock through two police control rooms situated in and around the fort.

PCR vans, ‘PRAKHAR’ vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans will be stationed at the Red Fort area and officials will patrol on bikes as well. Police personnel have been asked to keep an eye to ensure that no stray kites are seen in the areas around the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police had erected a structure to ensure no one will be able to see inside the premises of the fort when the prime minister addresses the nation.