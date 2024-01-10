Delhi: Blinkit staff object to new ‘flat payment rate’ policy 

January 10, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

Delivery partners of Blinkit, a grocery delivery app, staged a protest in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Monday against the grocery aggregator platform’s decision to shift to a flat payout rate for their services.

The decision has been implemented in Malviya Nagar for now and will apply to all areas in the city in future, as per the protesters. The company management did not respond to an email seeking their response.

The delivery partners were earlier paid different remunerations depending upon the time of the order, but protesters said that the company management had told them on January 7 that they would be paid a flat ₹15 per order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mubin, a delivery partner with Blinkit, said that earlier, the payments ranged between ₹25 and ₹32 per order, allowing them to earn ₹2,000 after a 10-hour workday. “Now, even if we work for 12 hours, we will hardly make ₹1,000 a day,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.