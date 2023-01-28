Delhi BJP to launch app to assess leaders’ performance

January 28, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Addressing a two-day meeting of the BJP’s Delhi unit, party vice-president Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda said the performance of the party’s office-bearers will be monitored through a soon-to-be-launched mobile app. The road map for the Lok Sabha election (2024), the Assembly poll (2025) and the results of the recently held municipal polls were some of the topics discussed in the meeting on Friday. Party sources said an organisational overhaul could happen after the two-day event.

“Changes in the party’s city unit may be made soon,” a source said, adding that a full-time president of the Delhi unit could be appointed any time after February 1. According to sources, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva is among the contenders for the job. In the party meeting on Friday, Mr. Sachdeva asked the BJP workers to “expose the corruption of the Kejriwal government” and dedicate their next 400 days to the party’s outreach programmes, in time for the Lok Sabha election.