Delhi BJP to hold meeting on July 7 on Assembly poll

Published - July 06, 2024 08:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A BJP worker holds a party’s flag in Delhi. Representational image.

A BJP worker holds a party’s flag in Delhi. Representational image. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP’s Delhi unit will discuss its strategy for the Assembly election due next year at a meeting of its extended executive committee on Sunday, July 7, 2024, a party leader said.

Also read: Jairam Ramesh says no scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi

The meeting, to be held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, will be attended by more than 2,000 people, including functionaries from the district and ward levels.

The BJP has not won an Assembly poll in the national capital in more than two decades while AAP has won the election twice in a row — in 2015 and 2020 — with thumping majorities.

The BJP has eight legislators in the 70-member Assembly, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has 61.

Raaj Kumar Anand, the MLA from Patel Nagar, was disqualified after he quit AAP and fought the Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address the meeting, the party leader said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said several political resolutions will be passed in the meeting.

“Apart from thanking the people of Delhi and the party leaders for the BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha poll in the city, there will be a discussion on the upcoming Assembly poll as well,” Mr. Sacheva added.

