Delhi BJP to begin ‘planning for Assembly polls’ in today’s meet

The BJP will hold day-long deliberations on the way forward for its campaign in Delhi, in addition to zeroing in on potential candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, at its State unit office here on Tuesday.

According to party sources, BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal will preside over a marathon meeting, beginning 12.30 p.m., to set things in order for a two-day meeting of the State executive later this month.

Membership drive

In addition to firming up plans for the its city-wide membership drive, sources claimed, Mr. Ram Lal would also screen potential candidates to be fielded by the party in the Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

“Mr. Ram Lal will be presented the names of five potential candidates from each of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the Capital whom the party can field,” a BJP leader said.

“The national general secretary will discuss everything from the membership drive to the party’s strategy, both on the ground and on social media to counter AAP in the [Assembly] polls,” the leader added.

State executive meet

Delhi BJP in-charge of Media, Social Media and IT Cell Pratyush Kanth termed it a “routine meeting which will be presided over by the party’s national general secretary (organisation)” and declined to comment further.

According to a party source, the party’s State executive meeting on June 28 and 29 will deliberate on the names of potential candidates as well as the broad framework of the BJP’s campaign for the Assembly elections.

While the first day of the meeting will see discussions among the party’s current office-bearers, the second day has been reserved for similar deliberations at the Ambedkar International Centre.